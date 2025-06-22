Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Putin’s Response For Not Aiding Iran: “‘Israel Is Almost A Russian-Speaking Country”

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin told the press that one of the reasons why Russia is not aiding Iranians in the war is that “Israel is almost a Russian-speaking country,” Ynet reported.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Putin said that the Kremlin “traditionally enjoys good and friendly relations with the Arab world. It has been said here that we must show a certain solidarity—and that is true. But in any case, every conflict is rather unique. I want to draw your attention to the fact that almost two million Russian-speaking people live in Israel. It is almost a Russian-speaking country today.”

“Who said that we were supposed to do more?” Putin continued. “What else? Start combat operations?”

“We defend Iran’s right to nuclear energy in the name of peace. We built a nuclear reactor in Iran and signed contracts for two more. We continue that work; we haven’t evacuated our people from there. Isn’t that support for Iran?”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



