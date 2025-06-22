WATCH: B2 Bombers Land Back In Missouri After Obliterating Iranian Nuclear Sites

Several B-2 stealth bombers were spotted approaching Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri on Sunday following the U.S.’ strikes against Iran.

On Sunday, the Pentagon shared details about Operation Midnight Hammer, the massive, complicated mission that struck three key Iranian nuclear facilities on Saturday, calling it the “largest B-2 operational strike in U.S. history.”

The operation commenced when B-2 stealth bombers launched from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri at 12:01 a.m. Saturday morning.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Operation Midnight Hammer used more than 125 aircraft in the mission, including seven B-2 stealth bombers, multiple fourth and fifth generation fighters, dozens of air refueling tankers, a guided missile submarine and “a full array” of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance aircraft, Caine said.

U.S. forces launched approximately 75 precision-guided munitions, including 14 GBU 57 massive Ordnance penetrators, which weigh 30,000 pounds each. The operation marked the first-ever operational use of this weapon, Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,

“This mission demonstrates the unmatched reach, coordination and capability of the United States military in just a matter of weeks,” Caine added. “This went from strategic planning to global execution.”

Earlier footage posted by YWN on our live blog was when the bombers were spotted flying over New Jersey.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)