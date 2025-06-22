Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

TRUMP: Strikes Caused ‘Monumental Damage’ To Iran’s Nuclear Sites


President Trump shared that the U.S. strikes on three of Iran’s main nuclear facilities caused “monumental damage.”

“Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran, as shown by satellite images,” Trump shared in a Truth Social post.

“Obliteration is an accurate term! The white structure shown is deeply imbedded into the rock, with even its roof well below ground level, and completely shielded from flame,” he described.

“The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!’

