While Hiding In A Bunker, Iran’s Supreme Leader Promises More ‘Punishment’

Iran’s supreme leader on Sunday promised “punishment” for Israel as both nations continue to engage in retaliatory strikes.

“The punishment continues,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wrote on X. “The Zionist enemy has made a big mistake, committed a big crime; it must be punished and it is being punished; it is being punished right now.”

The social media post came as Israel warned of a missile launch from Iran.

Sure enough one ballistic missile was launched from Iran in the latest attack.

The missile, which triggered sirens in Tel Aviv and the surrounding area in central Israel, was intercepted, and no injuries were reported.