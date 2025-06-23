White House: “High Degree Of Confidence” That Bunker-Buster Strikes Decimated Iran’s Nuke Program

The White House on Monday declared the weekend’s U.S. military strikes on Iran an unqualified success, claiming that the Islamic Republic’s nuclear weapons capability has been entirely dismantled.

Speaking on Good Morning America, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated with certainty that the strikes “completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s nuclear facilities, including sites used to enrich and store uranium. “They no longer have the capability to build nuclear weapons and threaten the world with them,” Leavitt said.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Calling the operation a “resounding success,” Leavitt said the strikes directly targeted facilities believed to house Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles, including the heavily fortified Fordow facility. “We have a high degree of confidence that where those strikes took place is where Iran’s enriched uranium was stored,” she said.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

While the Trump administration has not yet provided public evidence to back up its confidence, the strikes employed specialized bunker-busting munitions to penetrate deeply buried targets, which was necessary in targeting the Fordow site, which is built into a mountain and was specifically designed to survive military attacks.

The White House also addressed the geopolitical fallout from the strikes. “This strike on Saturday did make our homeland safer,” Leavitt emphasized, linking the operation to the regime’s long-standing threats of “death to America.”

She warned Tehran not to escalate tensions further. “The administration is actively and closely monitoring the situation in the Strait of Hormuz — and the Iranian regime would be foolish to make that decision.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)