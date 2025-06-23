HY”D: Holocaust Survivor, 95, Identified as Victim in Iranian Missile Strike on Petach Tikva

Yvette Shmilovitch, a 95-year-old Holocaust survivor, has been officially identified as the fourth victim killed in last week’s Iranian missile strike on Petach Tikva, authorities announced Monday.

Petah Tikva Mayor Rami Greenberg paid tribute to her, saying: “Yvette leaves behind a family, three granddaughters and four great-grandchildren. On behalf of the residents of our city, I send a big hug to the family and strengthen them during this difficult time.”

Shmilovitch had lived through the horrors of Nazi Europe, only to lose her life eight decades later at the hands of a wannabe Hitler.

