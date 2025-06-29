Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Jerusalem Court Cancels Netanyahu Testimony This Week After Closed-Door Security Briefing

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends his trial at the district court in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, April 21, 2025. (Moti Kimchi/Pool Photo via AP)

The Jerusalem District Court announced that it is canceling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s scheduled testimony in his criminal trial this week, following his appearance in a closed-door court session today on the matter.

Netanyahu requested in court that his scheduled testimony for the next two weeks be delayed due to diplomatic and national security issues, after two such requests were rejected on Friday.

The head of IDF Military Intelligence as well as the head of the Mossad were also present in today’s court hearing, both of whom explained to the judges why it was necessary to postpone the testimony hearings.

The move comes hours after US President Donald Trump insisted that the trial should be dropped because it was getting in the way of efforts to end the war in Gaza and bring hostages home, as well as diplomacy regarding Iran, sparking accusations that the premier was using major national security issues to escape prosecution.

The judges state in their ruling that the explanations provided had substantial additional information over what was presented in the requests on Friday, and therefore decided to cancel this week’s two scheduled hearings.

The court decided not to cancel next week’s hearings yet, but said that it would consider well-founded requests to do so if submitted.

