NYC Mayoral Frontrunner Mamdani Pushed Bill to Slam Shuls With Million-Dollar Fines Over Israeli Donations

New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani previously sponsored legislation that would penalize New York shuls and other nonprofits donating to Israeli organizations involved in settlement activity, potentially subjecting them to million-dollar fines or civil lawsuits.

The bill, titled the “Not on Our Dime!: Ending New York Funding of Israeli Settler Violence Act,” was first introduced by Mamdani in May 2023 in the New York State Assembly. It sought to prohibit New York–based not-for-profit corporations from providing what it calls “unauthorized support” to Israeli settlement activities, including aid to groups operating in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, or Gaza.

The legislation specifically named organizations such as the Central Fund of Israel, and cited donations to groups including ZAKA, United Hatzalah, and the One Israel Fund. Under the bill’s framework, funding these or similar organizations could result in fines of at least $1 million or open nonprofits to civil lawsuits.

The proposal defines “unauthorized support” as providing assistance to Israeli armed forces, the government of Israel, or Israeli citizens engaged in “the unlawful transfer of civilians into occupied territory,” or in violent acts, property damage, or land seizures within Palestinian territories.

While the initial version failed to advance after facing resistance from legislative leadership, supporters revived efforts to expand and reintroduce the measure in February 2025, when it was sent to the Committee on Corporations, Authorities, and Commissions.

The bill would amend the state’s not-for-profit corporation law by barring any such charitable support, and could even dissolve nonprofits that violate the restrictions. It also aims to allow Palestinians harmed by violence linked to these donations to sue New York–based organizations in court.

Advocacy groups backing the bill have pointed to examples such as the Long Island–based One Israel Fund, which they say raised millions of dollars for drones and surveillance cameras to assist Israeli settlers. Other cited examples include Israel Gives and JGives, both registered in New York, which reportedly fundraised for Israeli military units, including those active in Gaza.

