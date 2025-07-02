Iran Prepared To Mine Strait Of Hormuz After Israel Launched Strikes

The Iranian military loaded naval mines onto vessels in the Persian Gulf last month, a move that increased concerns in Washington that Tehran was preparing to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, two US officials told Reuters.

The previously unreported preparations, which were picked up by US intelligence, occurred some time after Operation Rising Lion began on June 13, the officials said.

The preparations of the mines, which were not deployed, indicate that Tehran was seriously considering blocking the strait, the world’s most important oil passageway. About a third of the world’s seaborne oil traffic passes through the strait from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq, Iran, Kuwait, and Bahrain, as well as liquefied natural gas from Qatar.

The blockade of the strait would have seriously escalated the conflict and crippled global trade.

Asked for comment about Iran’s preparations, a White House official said, “Thanks to the President’s brilliant execution of Operation Midnight Hammer, successful campaign against the Houthis, and maximum pressure campaign, the Strait of Hormuz remains open, freedom of navigation has been restored, and Iran has been significantly weakened.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)