Pro-Hamas Vandal Who Tore Down Israeli Hostage Posters Pepper-Sprays NYPD, Tries to Grab Officer’s Gun

A 19-year-old woman who gained notoriety for ripping down posters of kidnapped Israeli children in the wake of Hamas’ October 7 massacre was arrested early Wednesday after a violent attack on NYPD officers in Times Square, the New York Post reported.

Dana Baraket, the daughter of Lebanese immigrants, approached two officers near Broadway and 47th Street around 1:20 a.m., police sources told The Post. Without warning, she sprayed them in the eyes and face with pepper spray, then tried to seize one of their firearms while yelling “kill me,” law enforcement officials said.

Baraket was tackled and arrested on the spot before she could get hold of the weapon. She was charged with assaulting a police officer, attempted robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, harassment, and criminal possession of a noxious substance.

Both officers were treated at a nearby hospital and listed in stable condition.

“The officers did an excellent job under extreme pressure and stress when they were intentionally ambushed,” a police source told The Post. “They quickly de-escalated the situation and prevented a potential tragedy.”

Baraket previously drew outrage in October 2023 when she and her sister were filmed savagely tearing down posters of Israeli child hostages on the Upper West Side, just weeks after Hamas terrorists slaughtered 1,200 Israelis and took hundreds hostage.

In video widely shared by StopAntisemitism, Baraket was seen shrieking profanities at Jewish women who pleaded with her to stop destroying the hostage posters, which showed images of innocent abducted children.

When confronted, Baraket and her sister launched a tirade of vulgar abuse at bystanders trying to defend the posters.

Baraket remains in custody and is awaiting arraignment.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)