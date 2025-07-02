Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Israel Intercepted 86% of Iran’s Ballistic Missiles, Preventing $15 Billion in Damage, Defense Ministry Reveals

Israeli soldiers from the search and rescue unit work amid the rubble of residential buildings destroyed by an Iranian missile strike that killed several people, in Beersheba, Israel, on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Israel’s Defense Ministry Directorate of Defense Research and Development (MAFAT) has cleared for publication new data on the country’s war with Iran, revealing unprecedented intelligence-gathering efforts and highly effective air defense results.

According to MAFAT, Israeli intelligence captured tens of millions of square kilometers of imagery from space during both the lead-up to and the course of the war. This included more than 12,000 satellite images taken over Iranian territory, day and night, providing critical information to support Israeli strikes inside Iran.

During the conflict, Israel’s air defense systems intercepted 86% of the Iranian ballistic missiles launched toward its territory, MAFAT reported. Officials added that the country’s layered defense prevented potential 50 billion shekels ($15 billion) worth of property damage – seven times greater than what was actually sustained.

In March, Israel had conducted tests of the Iron Dome’s ability to counter a swarm of unmanned aerial vehicles, a move that proved decisive as upgraded Iron Dome and David’s Sling batteries went on to intercept 99% of Iranian drones during the war.

