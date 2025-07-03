Ex-Clinton Adviser Calls “Antisemitic Socialist” Mamdani Win a “9-1-1 Moment” for Democrats

Mark Penn, a former Clinton White House advisor and pollster, sounded the alarm Wednesday over Zohran Mamdani’s stunning victory in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary, calling it a “9-1-1 moment” for the Democratic Party.

Appearing on Fox News’s America’s Newsroom with Dana Perino, Penn harshly criticized Mamdani as an “anti-Semitic socialist” and warned that the party was in danger of being hijacked by far-left ideology.

“Mamdani’s base of support is college-educated young people making $100,000,” Penn said. “The struggling working class voted for Cuomo. So what is it with these young, educated people who have everything, and maybe they’ve always gotten it for free, and therefore they think getting it for free is really the way it should work?”

Penn went on to argue that Mamdani’s message was deeply dangerous for Democrats, accusing him of refusing to disavow “global intifada” rhetoric and of supporting the seizure of private industry.

“He is perhaps the most extreme major candidate ever to win such a major office,” Penn said. “And the system itself, the primary system, has been hijacked.”

He cautioned that Mamdani might try to frame the general election as a one-on-one battle against Trump, a strategy Penn argued would resonate in a heavily Democratic city. “The Democrats got 68% of the vote in New York City,” he noted.

Perino asked Penn if he believed Andrew Cuomo, who lost in the primary, should bow out of the race. Penn replied that it was too early to tell, pointing out the primary drew only 800,000 voters out of more than four million registered.

“I don’t think it’s representative of New York City or the kind of vote that Cuomo could turn out in a second campaign,” Penn said, adding that Cuomo’s experience and name recognition could still prove significant in a general election.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)