2 Jewish Youths Planned To Travel To Iran For Training

Illustrative. Arrest. (Photo: Israel Police)

The State Attorney’s Office has filed an indictment in the Nazareth District Court against Yoni Segal, 18, and Nehorai Mizrahi, 20, both from Tiveria, on charges including contact with a foreign agent, providing information to the enemy, and obstruction of justice.

According to the indictment, the defendants initiated contact with Iranian operatives via Telegram in mid-May.

Initially, the Iranian contacts posed as “Kaplanist leftists” and tasked the pair with symbolic acts such as writing “Bibi Dictator” on a note and burning it, offering cryptocurrency in return.

As contact progressed, the Iranians instructed the defendants to purchase secure “operational phones” to conceal their identities and engage in more advanced espionage tasks.

These included photographing and gathering intelligence on shopping malls in Haifa, Tel Aviv, and Netanya, as well as Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv. The defendants provided their Iranian operators with very detailed information on security arrangements, camera locations, and the number of guards.

Eventually, the Iranian agents proposed that the defendants travel to Iran for training to carry out an assassination of a senior Israeli official, offering 200,000 NIS to each. The defendants agreed.

The defendants also claimed to their operators that they had access to weapons and drones, which the Iranians were interested in purchasing.

Despite understanding they were communicating with Iranian operatives, the defendants continued their activities and even sought additional assignments.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



