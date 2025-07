Israel Police announced on Thursday afternoon that Staff Sgt. Yaniv Elyakam, z’l, a Central District police officer, was killed on duty this morning in a traffic accident during police activity.

He was run over and killed while stationed in Netanya.

The niftar, a 42-year-old resident of Netanya, is survived by his wife, four children, his mother, and five brothers and sisters.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)