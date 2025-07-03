PM Visits Mossad HQ, Credits Agency for Success Against Hezbollah, Assad, and Iran

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu visited Mossad headquarters Wednesday evening, where he met with agency director David Barnea and senior commanders to commend their efforts in Operation Rising Lion and in years of intelligence work against Iran.

Netanyahu credited Mossad’s “pagers and walkie-talkie operation” against Hezbollah last September as a turning point that paved the way for subsequent events, including the elimination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, the collapse of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime, and a joint mission to neutralize an immediate existential threat from Iran.

“Your contribution was immense,” Netanyahu told Mossad officials. “Under the leadership of Mossad Director David Barnea, the agency proved its deep commitment to eliminating the leading minds and striking the Iranian nuclear program. Your phenomenal achievements combined very well with the great achievements of the IDF. This was a very great force multiplier.”

Mossad chief Barnea described the agency’s efforts as inflicting “significant damage” on Iran during the recent 12-day campaign but warned that operations must continue.

“We are committed to continuing to act resolutely to prevent a future threat from Iran to Israel and to strive to maximize the strategic opportunities before us,” Barnea said, while thanking Netanyahu for the trust placed in the Mossad’s men and women.

Barnea also highlighted close cooperation with Israel’s military and praised its “astounding capabilities,” along with what he described as responsible leadership at all levels.

