BDE: R’ Avi Piamenta Z”L, Beloved Musician Who Brought Joy to Thousands

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of R’ Avi Piamenta Z”L, one of the most beloved and influential Jewish musicians of the past generation. He was Niftar on Friday, 8 Tammuz 5785, at the age of 69.

R’ Avi, who was a master fluiet player, brought simcha to countless Yidden around the world with his soulful music and energy. He was the brother of the legendary R’ Yossi Piamenta Z”L, one of the greatest guitarists in Jewish music history, who was Niftar in 2015.

Together, the Piamenta brothers performed at tens of thousands of chasunos and events over several decades, leaving an indelible impact on the world of Jewish music and the hearts of Klal Yisrael.

Avi Piamenta was in New York for the Yartzheit of the Lubavitcher Rebbe on Gimmel Tammuz last week, and warmly greeted friends and acquaintances. His last performance was this past Sunday at a children’s rally at 770. His passing on Erev Shabbos comes as a shock to all who knew and admired him.

He is survived by his wife, Yudit (nee Levy), and children, Yehuda Piamenta – Crown Heights, Genya Suwed – Mexico City, Mexico, Rivka Eichler – New Haven, CT, Mushka Piamenta – Monsey, NY, Chana Atar – Nicaragua, Mendy Piamenta – New Haven, CT, Dovy Piamenta – New Haven, CT, and Yossi Piamenta – Crown Heights, and grandchildren.

He is also survived by his siblings, Mrs. Chaya Meer – Morristown, NJ, and Mrs. Chana Lorber – Kfar Chabad, Israel. He was predeceased by his brother, musician Yosi Piamenta Z”L.

Baruch Dayan Ha’emes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)