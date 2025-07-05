Iranian Ballistic Missiles Struck Five IDF Bases During Israel-Iran War, Satellite Data Reveals

The Telegraph reported that Iranian ballistic missiles struck five sensitive IDF military bases during last month’s 12-day war, citing advanced radar data shared by Oregon State University.

The satellite-tracked evidence, kept under wraps by Israeli authorities to prevent Iran from fine-tuning potential future salvos, indicates direct hits on strategic installations including the Tel Nof Airbase, the Glilot intelligence compound, and the Zipporit armor and weapons production facility.

The Telegraph analysis, based on bomb damage signatures picked up from orbit, concluded that six Iranian ballistic missiles penetrated Israel’s multi-layer air defense systems and slammed into IDF facilities.

Beyond those six rockets, another 36 missiles crashed into civilian areas across Israel, killing 28 people, injuring scores more, and leaving 13,000 Israelis displaced. Over 2,300 homes in 240 buildings, two universities, and a hospital were damaged or destroyed in the onslaught.

In total, Iran unleashed a staggering barrage of more than 500 ballistic missiles and around 1,100 drones over the course of the 12-day conflict. While the majority of threats were intercepted, a worrying trend emerged: each day during the war’s first week, more missiles slipped past Israeli and American defensive systems. By the seventh day, interception rates had reportedly dropped to 84%, with approximately 16% of missiles punching through, according to The Telegraph’s data.

Experts suggested that Israel may have been forced to ration its Arrow interceptor missiles, prioritizing targets as the war dragged on, a claim that the IDF officially denied. Another theory is that Iran fielded increasingly sophisticated missile technology, designed to evade or overwhelm the highly advanced Iron Dome and Arrow batteries.

Despite the unprecedented missile penetration into IDF infrastructure, Israeli military sources insisted that “all relevant units maintained functional continuity throughout the operation,” refusing to elaborate on the specific damage at its bases.

