Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Surprise In Beirut: Kosher Candies With Photos Of Nasrallah

Screenshot

The Muslim “Day of Ashura” took place on Shabbos, July 5, this year. On this day, Sunni Muslims celebrate, among many other things, the splitting of the Yam Suf by “Prophet Moses,” the landing of the ark of “Prophet Nuh” (Noach), and the emergence of “Prophet Yonah” from the belly of the fish.

In contrast, for Shia Muslims, Ashura is a solemn day: it is a day of mourning, commemorating the anniversary of the killing of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, during the Battle of Karbala in October 680 CE.

During the Ashura events that took place yesterday in Beirut, in the Dahieh quarter—the central stronghold of Hezbollah—an intriguing incident occurred: among the candies distributed to children was a toffee candy made in Israel, covered in Hebrew writing and the hechsher of Ichud Rabbanim from Manchester.

Ynet reported that the Israeli candies sparked outrage on Lebanese social media, with one website reporting that they may have come from a third country since goods with Israeli symbols do not enter Lebanon.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Families Publish First Signs Of Life From Hostages Bar Kupershtein, Maxim Herkin

Horrifying: Deaths Of 7 Soldiers Were Caused By Defective Equipment

2 Jewish Youths Planned To Travel To Iran For Training

10 Live Hostages, 18 Bodies In 5 Waves: These Are The Details Of The Impending Deal

MAILBAG: The Cancel Generation – “Kanaim” Are Running Klal Yisroel

Khamenei’s Top Adviser Reemerges Alive After Reports Of Being Killed In An Israeli Strike

SHIFTING ALLIANCES: Benny Gantz Courted as Netanyahu’s Coalition Lifeline if Gaza Deal Drives Far-Right Out

Saudi Arabia Quietly Helped Intercept Iranian Drones During Israel War, Gulf Sources Reveal

Sophisticated Robbery Duo Busted by NYPD and Boro Park Shomrim After Brazen Heist

CAVING TO THE MOB: New York Sen. Gillibrand Apologizes After Condemning Mamdani’s “Global Jihad” References

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network