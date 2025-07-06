Surprise In Beirut: Kosher Candies With Photos Of Nasrallah

The Muslim “Day of Ashura” took place on Shabbos, July 5, this year. On this day, Sunni Muslims celebrate, among many other things, the splitting of the Yam Suf by “Prophet Moses,” the landing of the ark of “Prophet Nuh” (Noach), and the emergence of “Prophet Yonah” from the belly of the fish.

In contrast, for Shia Muslims, Ashura is a solemn day: it is a day of mourning, commemorating the anniversary of the killing of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, during the Battle of Karbala in October 680 CE.

During the Ashura events that took place yesterday in Beirut, in the Dahieh quarter—the central stronghold of Hezbollah—an intriguing incident occurred: among the candies distributed to children was a toffee candy made in Israel, covered in Hebrew writing and the hechsher of Ichud Rabbanim from Manchester.

Ynet reported that the Israeli candies sparked outrage on Lebanese social media, with one website reporting that they may have come from a third country since goods with Israeli symbols do not enter Lebanon.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)