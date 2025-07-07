Senior Hamas Official Says: “We Lost Control Over 80% Of The Strip”

A senior Hamas official admitted on Monday morning that the terror organization has lost 80% of its control over the Gaza Strip and that armed clans are filling the remaining void.

In an interview with the BBC, the official said that Hamas’ command and control system has collapsed following months of Israeli attacks that destroyed the organization’s political, military, and security leadership.

The official, who requested to remain anonymous, said that he was wounded in the first week of the war in October 2023 and retired due to health reasons.

He painted a picture of Hamas’ internal disintegration. “Let’s be realistic here — there’s barely anything left of the security structure. Most of the leadership, about 95%, are now dead… The active figures have all been killed,” he said. “So really, what’s stopping Israel from continuing this war?”

The official continued that “logically, the war should continue until the end. All the conditions are aligned: Israel has the upper hand, the world is silent, the Arab regimes are silent, criminal gangs are everywhere, and society is collapsing.”

“Regarding the security situation, let me be clear: it has completely collapsed. Totally gone There is no control anywhere,” he said, adding that when Gazan looted Hamas’s central headquarters, no one intervened. “They looted everything, the offices, mattresses, even zinc panels – and no one intervened. No police, no security.”

“So, the security situation is zero. Hamas’s control is zero. There’s no leadership, no command, no communication. Salaries are delayed, and when they do arrive, they’re barely usable. Some die just trying to collect them. It’s total collapse.”

The official claims that Gaza is ruled today by six armed groups, which he described as criminal gangs.

