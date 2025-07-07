Defense Minister Katz Reveals: Behind The Scenes Of The Attack On Iran

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz on Monday disclosed new details about the Israeli operation in Iran codenamed by the military as Operation Halo.

Speaking at a press briefing, Katz stated that the planning phase involved at least 14 high-level security discussions. A key issue of discussion was whether the United States would join the strike or at least grant tacit approval. During this period, the Israeli Air Force also enhanced its capabilities to penetrate Iranian airspace.

In January 2025, Katz set the operation’s primary objective: to destroy Iran’s ability to advance its nuclear weapons program for a certain period, compelling Tehran to reconsider the benefits of continuing its program.

Despite not receiving an explicit green light from the U.S., Israel was content with the understanding that American silence would be viewed as implied consent. The operation was led by four senior officials: Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Katz, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, and IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir.

In parallel, Katz oversaw a complementary mission called Operation Tornado, aimed at targeting key infrastructure in Tehran to deter a large-scale Iranian response against the Israeli home front.

The operation was officially approved on May 29. June 12 was selected as the attack date—a day that most Iranian senior leaders were expected to be at home ahead of Friday prayers.

Katz said Israel “exceeded expectations” in the operation, largely due to U.S. cooperation, including the use of B2 bombers to strike nuclear facilities. “We inflicted severe damage on Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities,” he declared.

He added that the IDF is preparing an enforcement strategy to maintain Israeli air superiority and continue suppressing Iran’s nuclear and missile development. “We won’t abandon this achievement. While we won’t strike Iran daily like in southern Lebanon, we must retain and use this capability at key moments,” Katz said.

He expressed concern about Iran potentially resuming its missile program and warned against countries supplying Iran with raw materials. “Blocking support for Iran is a strategic priority,” he stressed.

