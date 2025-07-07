Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Israeli Father and Son Tragically Killed in Hiking Accident in Austrian Alps


An Israeli father and son lost their lives in a tragic hiking accident in the Austrian Alps over the weekend, after falling hundreds of feet from a mountain pass along the Stubai High Trail in the Tyrolean region near Neustift, according to Austrian media and Israeli officials.

The 58-year-old father reportedly slipped on wet ground while traversing the high-altitude path. His 30-year-old son attempted to catch him, but was also pulled off the trail, resulting in both falling. Emergency responders who reached the scene declared both men dead.

A second son, age 28, was hiking with them but was unharmed. He immediately called for emergency assistance.

Rescue efforts were hindered by difficult weather conditions, including heavy rain and dense fog, which delayed access to the scene.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that its embassies in Vienna and Bern are involved and are providing assistance to the victims’ families.

The names of the deceased have not yet been publicly released. Local authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



