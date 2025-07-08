IDF Is Concerned By The Increased Audacity Of Hamas Terrorists

In recent weeks, security forces have identified a significant escalation in the operational patterns of Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

According to a report by Army Radio, the IDF has observed a concerning increase in boldness among Hamas terrorists in recent weeks. Instead of their usual methods of planting and detonating explosives remotely, they are emerging from shafts and rubble, initiating direct combat with IDF forces, and carrying out ambushes, despite the increased danger to their own lives.

Additionally, the terrorists are not retreating from the scene after engaging in combat but remain in place and continue fighting, at times, even attacking the rescue forces who appear on the scene.

The terrorists film these attacks from multiple angles, and Hamas disseminates the videos for propaganda purposes.

According to all senior commanders in Gaza, the threat of explosives is the number one threat to IDF forces in the Strip. Over 70% of the casualties in recent operations in the Gaza Strip were caused by explosives.

Since the resumption of fighting in the Gaza Strip in March, 27 out of 38 fatalities have resulted from two main types of explosives: explosive ambushes on main roads (19 fatalities) and booby-trapped buildings (6 fatalities).

