Report: Senior Israeli Official Met With Syrian President Ahmed al-Shar’a

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, US President Donald Trump, and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh on May 14, 2025 (US White House)

Syrian media reported on Tuesday that National Security Council Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi met directly with the new Syrian President, Ahmed al-Shar’a, in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

However, footage from the White House meeting on Monday between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump shows that Hanegbi attended the meeting, contradicting the reports.

It is not clear at this time whether the error in the reports is in the date of the meeting, which did not take place yesterday but in recent weeks, or in the identity of the Israeli official who met with a-Shar’a.

One source described the meeting it as “a significant step in the Syrian-Israeli negotiations.” According to a Ynet report, this was not the first meeting between the parties.

During the White House meeting, President Donald Trump said that he sees a future for a relationship between Israel and Syria.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



