U.S. Prepared to Greenlight New Israeli Strikes on Iran if Nuclear Activity Resumes

The Trump administration is prepared to support renewed Israeli military action against Iran if Tehran attempts to revive key components of its nuclear program, according to Axios citing two sources briefed on recent discussions between senior Israeli and U.S. officials.

Israeli officials say they are seeking clear understandings from Washington on what scenarios would trigger U.S. backing for future strikes. The issue was expected to be a central topic when Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met with President Trump for a private dinner at the White House on Monday evening.

Netanyahu’s national security adviser, Ron Dermer, relayed to Israeli officials that he left recent meetings in Washington with the impression that the U.S. would approve Israeli strikes under specific conditions. According to the sources, those conditions include any Iranian effort to remove highly enriched uranium from nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, or Isfahan, or to restart enrichment operations at the damaged facilities.

Dermer held closed-door meetings last week with Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and White House envoy Steve Witkoff. Israeli officials say Dermer emphasized the urgency of aligning positions with the U.S. in anticipation of possible Iranian moves.

Intelligence assessments shared between Washington and Jerusalem indicate that while Iran’s facilities suffered significant damage in recent strikes, large quantities of enriched uranium—some of it enriched to 60%—remain on site. U.S. and Israeli officials believe the material is currently sealed off and inaccessible, but concerns remain about future attempts by Iran to relocate or reprocess it.

President Trump has said on multiple occasions since the end of the 12-day war between Israel and Iran that the U.S. is open to further strikes if Iran reinitiates uranium enrichment. At the same time, he has expressed interest in a negotiated agreement to avoid escalation.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts are moving in parallel. Witkoff is planning to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Oslo in the coming days to explore the possibility of restarting nuclear talks. Iranian officials have confirmed that such a meeting is under discussion, though no final date has been set.

During his Washington visit, Dermer was told that the administration remains committed to the “zero enrichment” policy on Iranian soil—a longstanding Israeli demand in nuclear negotiations.

U.S. and Israeli intelligence agencies are continuing to monitor movement around Iran’s nuclear sites. Officials say any indication that Iran is attempting to access or move uranium stockpiles would likely trigger a reassessment of the military option.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in an interview aired Monday with Tucker Carlson, said that while the sites were damaged, Iran has not yet been able to fully evaluate their condition due to ongoing security constraints.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)