Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

United Airlines to Resume Tel Aviv Flights Later This Month, First U.S. Carrier to Return Since Iran War


United Airlines will resume flights to Israel later this month, becoming the first American airline to restore service to Tel Aviv since the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Iran.

United plans to restart daily nonstop flights from its Newark Liberty International Airport hub on July 21, with two daily flights set to begin the following day. Flights were available for booking Tuesday on United’s website, with round-trip economy fares starting at under $1,150.

United suspended all service to Israel on June 13 following the closure of Israeli airspace in response to Iranian missile attacks. At the time, the airline had said it would postpone its planned August 1 return due to ongoing regional instability. The newly announced July 21 relaunch marks a major shift in that timeline.

Before the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led massacre in southern Israel, United was the leading U.S. airline operating routes to Ben Gurion Airport, offering multiple daily flights. Its decision to return ahead of competitors signals growing confidence in Israel’s aviation security and recovery.

Delta Air Lines, United’s main rival on transatlantic routes, is expected to resume its own New York–Tel Aviv service on September 1.

With U.S. carriers absent from the skies over Israel, the transatlantic route has been dominated in recent weeks by Israeli airlines El Al and Arkia. Both have operated at full capacity, with many flights reportedly oversold.

On Monday, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) lifted all remaining flight restrictions on Israeli airspace, clearing the way for more international carriers to return.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

BD”E: Petirah Of Rabbi Avrohom Korf Z”L, Pioneering Head Chabad Shliach In Florida

Within 2 Hours: IDF Eliminates 2 Hezbollah Terrorists, Including Radwan Force Commander

IDF Is Concerned By The Increased Audacity Of Hamas Terrorists

Even After The Fall Of Assad, Iran Is Not Giving Up On Its Foothold In Syria

HY’D: IDF Releases Names of Two More Soldiers, Benyamin Asulin and Noam Musgadian, Killed in Gaza Combat

TRAGEDY IN FLATBUSH: R’ Dov Broyde Z”L Niftar After Being Struck By Vehicle On Way Home From Maariv

TRAGEDY: 5 Soldiers from Netzach Yehuda Battalion Killed in Gaza – 2 More Seriously Wounded

KEEP YOUR SHOES ON: TSA Dropping Requirement To Remove Shoes At Airport Security Checks

“Death to America” Gets a Rebrand in Tucker Qatarlson’s Fawning Interview With Iranian President Pezeshkian

TEHILLIM: Man Critically Injured in Elevator Accident at Hatzlacha Grocery in Spring Valley

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network