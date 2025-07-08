Chareidi Parties Boycott Knesset as Enlistment Bill Stalls, Say Trust in Coalition Has Collapsed

A senior charedi political official says the charedi parties have “lost faith” in the governing coalition over delays in advancing new legislation on military conscription for yeshiva bochurim — a long-simmering issue that has returned to the forefront as the summer Knesset session nears its close.

“Everything that was promised to us on the eve of the attack on Iran has been canceled. We have lost trust in them. We are going back to the beginning,” the unnamed senior charedi source told Kan Radio on Monday.

The remarks follow growing frustration over Likud MK Yuli Edelstein’s failure to present a revised version of a long-anticipated enlistment bill. Edelstein, who chairs the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, was expected to unveil a softened compromise draft this week. That version, negotiated under intense political pressure, is intended to regulate the enlistment of yeshiva bochurim while preserving exemptions critical to charedi lawmakers.

In response to the ongoing delay, Shas and UTJ launched a legislative boycott, prompting the coalition to pull all their proposed bills from the Knesset’s agenda for Monday and Tuesday.

Originally due in mid-June, Edelstein’s proposal was postponed amid the wartime emergency with Iran. But nearly two weeks after the conflict’s end, charedi officials say they have yet to receive the promised legislation — with just weeks remaining in the Knesset’s summer session, which ends in late July.

