Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Netanyahu, Attorney General Near Deal to Advance Maj. Gen. David Zini’s Appointment as Shin Bet Chief

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara. (Gil Cohen-Magen/Pool Photo via AP)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara are reportedly nearing an agreement that would pave the way for Netanyahu’s preferred candidate, Maj. Gen. David Zini, to be appointed as the next head of the Shin Bet.

The appointment has been on hold since May, when Baharav-Miara informed Netanyahu that naming Zini would be legally problematic due to an ongoing conflict of interest. At the time, the Shin Bet and police were conducting a joint investigation into Netanyahu’s close aides as part of the Qatargate affair — a probe that placed Zini, by virtue of his role within the security apparatus, in a potentially compromised position.

The legal dispute reached the High Court of Justice after a conservative advocacy group filed a petition challenging the attorney general’s stance. During a contentious hearing last week, a majority of justices appeared sympathetic to the petitioners, casting doubt on Baharav-Miara’s legal justification for blocking the nomination.

According to multiple Hebrew media reports, the emerging compromise would allow Zini’s nomination to move forward in approximately two months, once the Shin Bet has formally concluded its involvement in the Qatargate investigation — effectively resolving the perceived conflict of interest.

Neither the Attorney General’s Office nor the Prime Minister’s Office has publicly confirmed the details of the agreement. The High Court has also not yet issued a ruling in the case or formalized any compromise.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

BD”E: Petirah Of Rabbi Avrohom Korf Z”L, Pioneering Head Chabad Shliach In Florida

Within 2 Hours: IDF Eliminates 2 Hezbollah Terrorists, Including Radwan Force Commander

IDF Is Concerned By The Increased Audacity Of Hamas Terrorists

Even After The Fall Of Assad, Iran Is Not Giving Up On Its Foothold In Syria

HY’D: IDF Releases Names of Two More Soldiers, Benyamin Asulin and Noam Musgadian, Killed in Gaza Combat

TRAGEDY IN FLATBUSH: R’ Dov Broyde Z”L Niftar After Being Struck By Vehicle On Way Home From Maariv {LEVAYA INFO}

TRAGEDY: 5 Soldiers from Netzach Yehuda Battalion Killed in Gaza – 2 More Seriously Wounded

KEEP YOUR SHOES ON: TSA Dropping Requirement To Remove Shoes At Airport Security Checks

“Death to America” Gets a Rebrand in Tucker Qatarlson’s Fawning Interview With Iranian President Pezeshkian

TEHILLIM: Man Critically Injured in Elevator Accident at Hatzlacha Grocery in Spring Valley

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network