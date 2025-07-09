Attorney-General: “I Welcome Sanctions Against Bnei Yeshivos”

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara on Wednesday published the list of sanctions to be used against bnei yeshivos who refuse to enlist in the IDF.

Baharav-Miara approved the sanctions at a meeting she headed this week with the participation of military, legal, treasury, and security officials.

The discussion related to a comprehensive action plan for the 2025 conscription year, designed to ensure the recruitment of Chareidim.

The following steps were presented:

Sending conscription orders: By the end of July 2025, approximately 54,000 orders will be sent to all potential security service candidates up to the age of 16.5. In addition, those with deferred service (“the pool”) will also be required to report in order to be recruited.

Increased enforcement: Starting next month, increased and equal enforcement will begin against draft dodgers, including shortening the time to declare a draft dodger and issue an arrest warrant from about two months to a month and a half, and in the next stage to about four months from the first call.

Actions at border crossings and random arrests: Increased IDF enforcement in cooperation with the Population Authority, the police, and border crossings. Draft dodgers caught at the border, at roadblocks, or in random arrests throughout the country will be arrested for the purpose of conscription.

Proactive enforcement and intelligence operations: Proactive operations are expected to occur frequently in order to improve the handling of deserters and draft dodgers.

The IDF reported that solutions are being examined to expand prison facilities, considering the limited capacity and the need to prepare for extensive enforcement.

In the discussion, it was emphasized that there is great importance in expanding the basket of enforcement tools, including the denial of benefits to draft dodgers. Requests were presented to the Finance Ministry on this matter, as well as emphasis on the promotion of future legislation.

The Attorney General stated that she “welcomed the army’s progress in formulating the enforcement and recruitment plan for the coming year, and it was agreed to hold an additional follow-up discussion in which further updates on enforcement actions, detention solutions, and remaining gaps will be presented.”

UTJ chairman Moshe Gafni responded by stating, “Baharav-Miara has declared herself as the chief fighter against Olam HaTorah, Lomdei Torah, and those who uphold the Jewish people. We will not allow a single yeshiva bochur to be prevented from studying Torah and stopping his studies. The Jewish people are learned in the trials of history, near and far, who tried to prevent limmud haTorah, and their end is known.”

