Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Arab Brutally Attacked Resident Of Kfar Chabad


A 60-year-old resident of the Levi Yitzchak neighborhood of Kfar Chabad woke up on Wednesday before dawn to a noise in his yard. When he went outside to check what was happening, he was brutally attacked by an Arab who had entered the yard.

The attacker fled the scene, leaving the man seriously injured. Security forces were called and the police are conducting a manhunt.

Moti Dorov, the brother of the injured man, wrote on his Facebook account, “Today at 4 a.m., a terrorist arrived in the yard of my brother’s house in Kfar Chabad and looked for a victim. My brother heard the dogs barking, went out to check what the reason was, and saw the terrorist leaving the yard. My brother followed him to ask what he was doing in the yard,and the terrorist started attacking my brother.

“While my brother was fleeing back to the house, he lunged after him and started punching him in the face and then with an iron bar in order to murder him. My brother screamed ‘Help’ at the top of his voice and neighbors who heard called the police and the local security. The terrorist fled.

“My older brother, 60 years old, is in serious condition with a fracture in the eye socket after a concussion and a blood clot in the brain. The terrorist is walking around free. Anyone who sees him should spread the word until they catch him.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Senior Chareidi Official: “We Failed; There Will Be No Draft Law In The Current Session”

Netanyahu Posts Video Message After 2nd Meeting With Trump

NISSIM IN THE CATSKILLS: Glider Slams Into Golf Cart Carrying Bochurim at Wurtsboro Airport

Israeli Police Launch Criminal Investigation Into Despicable Chareidi Leftist Journalist Over Post Praising Deaths of IDF Soldiers

WATCH IT: Mamdani Intern Caught on Video Berating Muslim NYPD Officer: “Pigs Who Call Themselves Muslim”

MAILBAG: How the Arrest Of R’ Binyomin Kubani Sets An Extremely Dangerous Precedent

BDE: Petira of Beloved Kiryas Joel & Catskills Hatzolah Member Reb Aron Dovid Rubinstein Z”L

U.S. Prepared to Greenlight New Israeli Strikes on Iran if Nuclear Activity Resumes

NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Prayed with Imam Who Praised Hamas, Asked Allah to “Annihilate” Israel

BD”E: Petirah Of Rabbi Avrohom Korf Z”L, Pioneering Head Chabad Shliach In Florida

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network