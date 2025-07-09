Arab Brutally Attacked Resident Of Kfar Chabad

A 60-year-old resident of the Levi Yitzchak neighborhood of Kfar Chabad woke up on Wednesday before dawn to a noise in his yard. When he went outside to check what was happening, he was brutally attacked by an Arab who had entered the yard.

The attacker fled the scene, leaving the man seriously injured. Security forces were called and the police are conducting a manhunt.

Moti Dorov, the brother of the injured man, wrote on his Facebook account, “Today at 4 a.m., a terrorist arrived in the yard of my brother’s house in Kfar Chabad and looked for a victim. My brother heard the dogs barking, went out to check what the reason was, and saw the terrorist leaving the yard. My brother followed him to ask what he was doing in the yard,and the terrorist started attacking my brother.

“While my brother was fleeing back to the house, he lunged after him and started punching him in the face and then with an iron bar in order to murder him. My brother screamed ‘Help’ at the top of his voice and neighbors who heard called the police and the local security. The terrorist fled.

“My older brother, 60 years old, is in serious condition with a fracture in the eye socket after a concussion and a blood clot in the brain. The terrorist is walking around free. Anyone who sees him should spread the word until they catch him.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)