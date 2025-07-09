Multiple Injured, 1 Critical, In Severe Accident In Northern Israel

Seven pedestrians were injured, four of them seriously and critically, after being hit by a car on Highway 77 near the Poriya Junction.

MDA paramedics treated the injured—a woman around 25 years old who was critically injured, two men and two young women who were seriously injured, another person who was moderately injured, and a woman who was lightly injured—and evacuated them to the medical center in Poriya.

Police initially investigated a suspected car-ramming attack but later issued a statement saying it was a traffic accident.

An initial investigation reveals that a driver lost control of the vehicle. The incident occurred after a minor traffic accident when the victims got out of their vehicle to check the damage and were then run over by a passing car.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The driver of the passing car was detained for questioning.

MDA paramedics Nazih Salih and Walid Kazal said, “We arrived with large forces at the scene of the accident and saw a shocking sight. Six pedestrians were lying on the side of the road after being hit by a passing vehicle, and there was a lot of commotion and panic at the scene. The vehicle had very severe sheet metal damage to its front, and inside was a 72-year-old man who suffered minor injuries.

“Near the vehicle and the safety railing lay 6 pedestrians—5 injured people in their 20s and 50s who were in serious condition and suffered significant injuries throughout their bodies, and a woman with minor injuries. We spread out across the scene and gave them initial medical treatment in the field. We bandaged them, stopped the bleeding, and gave them drug treatment. While continuing life-saving treatment, we evacuated them to hospitals, with 4 of them in serious condition, one injured in moderate condition and one injured in minor condition. The seventh injured person was evacuated from the scene in serious condition. In addition, additional MDA teams provided medical assistance to those suffering from shock who were present at the scene of the accident.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)