WATCH: Drone Repairs Eruv Shortly Before Shabbos In Ofakim


An unusual but inspiring event occurred last Friday in the city of Ofakim, when the city’s Eruv wires were torn in several locations—which could have led to the Eruv being invalidated.

During a routine inspection of the Eruv close to the start of Shabbos, an employee of the Religious Council identified rips and tears that had occurred in various areas. In a normal situation, they would have been manually repaired, but the short time remaining until Shkiyah necessitated a particularly rapid solution.

During a consultation in the office of the chairman of the Religious Council, Rav Binyamin Malka, an unusual decision was made: to operate an advanced technological drone to repair the wires—while fully adhering to halacha and the strict instructions of the city’s Rav, Rav Amram Ohayon.

The drone was operated under close halachic supervision and completed the mission in a short time—restoring the integrity of the Eruv and preventing possible Chillul Shabbos for the many residents.

The Minister of Religious Services, MK Michoel Malkieli, praised the move: “The use of advanced technologies is an integral part of our vision for excellent religious services. The case in Ofakim illustrates how innovation can ensure full adherence to halacha—even in challenging conditions.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



