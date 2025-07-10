HY”D: 22-Year-Old Shalev Zevuloni of Kiryat Arba ID’d as Victim in Gush Etzion Terror Attack

Authorities have cleared for publication that the victim of Thursday’s deadly terror attack at the Rami Levi shopping complex near the Gush Etzion Junction was Shalev Zevuloni, 22, a resident of Kiryat Arba.

Zevuloni was brutally attacked by two Palestinian terrorists who stabbed him multiple times and then fatally shot him—reportedly using his own handgun, which they had stolen during the assault.

The terrorists were neutralized at the scene by an armed civilian and an IDF soldier.

The attackers have been identified as Mohammed A’abed, 23, from Halhul, and Malik Salam, 23, from Bizzariya, near Shechem (Nablus). Both were reportedly members of the Palestinian Authority police force, raising immediate concerns over the role of PA security personnel in acts of terror.

The Municipality of Kiryat Arba-Hebron issued a statement mourning the loss of one of its own: “Kiryat Arba-Hebron bows its head and extends condolences to the Zevuloni and Ozel families on the murder of their son, Shalev Zevuloni. On behalf of all the residents of the town, we send condolences to the dear family and send our warm embrace at this difficult time.”

The Gush Etzion Regional Council also released a statement, noting that Shalev’s father, Shai Zevuloni, is a council employee: “The council mourns the murder of Shalev Zevuloni, who was murdered today in the severe terror attack at the Gush Etzion Junction. We extend our condolences to the family and embrace his father, Shai, during this difficult time. The council will continue to assist the family with anything it needs.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)