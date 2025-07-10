Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

HY”D: 22-Year-Old Shalev Zevuloni of Kiryat Arba ID’d as Victim in Gush Etzion Terror Attack


Authorities have cleared for publication that the victim of Thursday’s deadly terror attack at the Rami Levi shopping complex near the Gush Etzion Junction was Shalev Zevuloni, 22, a resident of Kiryat Arba.

Zevuloni was brutally attacked by two Palestinian terrorists who stabbed him multiple times and then fatally shot him—reportedly using his own handgun, which they had stolen during the assault.

The terrorists were neutralized at the scene by an armed civilian and an IDF soldier.

The attackers have been identified as Mohammed A’abed, 23, from Halhul, and Malik Salam, 23, from Bizzariya, near Shechem (Nablus). Both were reportedly members of the Palestinian Authority police force, raising immediate concerns over the role of PA security personnel in acts of terror.

The Municipality of Kiryat Arba-Hebron issued a statement mourning the loss of one of its own: “Kiryat Arba-Hebron bows its head and extends condolences to the Zevuloni and Ozel families on the murder of their son, Shalev Zevuloni. On behalf of all the residents of the town, we send condolences to the dear family and send our warm embrace at this difficult time.”

The Gush Etzion Regional Council also released a statement, noting that Shalev’s father, Shai Zevuloni, is a council employee: “The council mourns the murder of Shalev Zevuloni, who was murdered today in the severe terror attack at the Gush Etzion Junction. We extend our condolences to the family and embrace his father, Shai, during this difficult time. The council will continue to assist the family with anything it needs.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

HY”D: 22-Year-Old Shalev Zevuloni of Kiryat Arba ID’d as Victim in Gush Etzion Terror Attack

TERROR: Israeli Murdered In Stabbing-Shooting Attack At Gush Etzion Supermarket

Socialist Zohran Mamdani Leads NYC Mayoral Race as Incumbent Eric Adams Plunges to Fourth in New Poll

NEIS IN MONSEY: Child Struck by Truck on Dykstras Way East Miraculously Suffers Only Minor Injuries

El Al Announces Major U.S. Expansion as International Airlines Begin Returning to Israel

MAILBAG: Stretching Tuition Payments Over 50 Years Sounds Nice—Until Reality Kicks In

80 Years Later, Global Jewish Population Still Trails Pre-Holocaust Levels, Study Finds

HY”D: IDF Soldier Avraham Azoulai Killed and Nearly Abducted in Khan Younis Ambush

Arab Brutally Attacked Resident Of Kfar Chabad

U.S. Sanctions Infamously Antisemitic U.N. Official Francesca Albanese Over Anti-Israel Advocacy

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network