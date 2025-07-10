In response to the lessons learned from the October 7th massacre, the IDF’s Intelligence Directorate is undergoing a significant transformation in its training approach.

According to a report by Army Radio, all personnel in the directorate—both soldiers and officers—will now be required to study Arabic and Islam, regardless of whether their positions require knowledge of the language.

A new department dedicated to Arabic language and Islamic studies will be established within the training system. This unit will not only train translators and radio operators but also intelligence analysts, with the goal of ensuring that every brigade and division intelligence officer achieves a high level of Arabic proficiency and gains a deep understanding of Islamic culture.

The curriculum will begin even before enlistment, with Arabic and Islam integrated into pre-military educational programs. These studies will continue through basic training and into advanced courses for officers and career personnel. The target: within a year, all intelligence personnel will be trained in Islamic studies, and at least 50% will receive Arabic language instruction.

As part of this initiative, the IDF is also reopening the Department of Middle Eastern Studies Promotion, which was shut down six years ago due to budget constraints. Operating under Unit 8200, this department will once again support educational outreach in Israeli schools.

Specialized courses in regional dialects—including Houthi and Iraqi Arabic—have also been launched. Intelligence officials note that understanding Houthi communications is especially difficult due to their use of the addictive herbal stimulant khat, commonly used in Yemen. Khat use can cause oral inflammation or even cancer [and at times, death via Israeli airstrike,] which distorts speech and complicates audio analysis.

A senior intelligence officer told Army Radio, “Until now, we have fallen short when it comes to understanding culture, language, and Islam. We must do better. While we can’t turn intelligence officers into native Arabic speakers who grew up in Arab villages, by immersing them in the language and culture, we can cultivate critical thinking and deeper insight.”

