Costly Addiction: Houthi Military Chief Critically Wounded While Chewing Khat

An image of Houthi Army chief of staff Mohammed Al-Ghamari overlaid over an image of the addictive herbal stimulant khat commonly used in Yemen. (Photo by Elias Tesfaye (Shagiz Adonay), CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons)

Israeli security officials have been surprised by the low number of rocket attacks from the Houthis in Yemen since the start of the war with Iran.

According to Ynet, one possible explanation is that Houthi Army chief of staff Mohammed Al-Ghamari was critically wounded over the weekend when the IDF carried out an airstrike in Yemen in an attempt to eliminate him.

According to new information the security establishment received on Wednesday, he survived the attempt but was seriously wounded, Kan News reported.

A senior Israeli official told Ynet that Al-Ghamari was targeted during a khat-chewing session, a popular social pastime for men in Yemen.

“We struck him there,” the official said. “It’s not a joke.”

A Yemeni security source told Ynet that Al-Ghamari also served as the head of the Houthis’ missile program.

Al-Ghamari, who underwent training in Iran, served as the liaison between the Islamic Republic and the Houthis. The Yemeni source described him as one of the “most dangerous” figures in the group.

