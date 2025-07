The Sanzer Rebbe participated in the Vacht Nacht celebration held for the grandson of Harav Elimelech Biderman, son of his son-in-law Harav Moshe Dovid Motzen — son of the Gaavad of Kiryas HaBa’al Shem Tov and son-in-law of the Shefa Chaim of Sanz, zt”l.