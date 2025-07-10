CLARIFYING THE CHOLENT PSAK: Context Matters, Not All Weekday Cholent is Assur, Rav Zilberstein Says

A psak from HaRav Yitzchok Zilberstein urging the preservation of cholent as a uniquely Shabbos dish sparked widespread discussion this week — especially among bochurim accustomed to Thursday night cholent. But in an important clarification released, Rav Zilberstein explained that his original words were intended for a specific context, and not meant as a blanket issur.

Rav Chaim Malin, a grandson of Rav Zilberstein and a prominent talmid chacham in his own right, published the update in response to the many inquiries that followed the initial psak.

“Following the psak that it is proper to refrain from eating cholent during the week in order to preserve it as an Oneg Shabbos,” he wrote, “many have asked whether it may be served at simchos such as weddings or bar mitzvahs, or in yeshiva settings.”

Rav Zilberstein responded: In cases where cholent is traditionally served — such as at seudos mitzvah — there is no issue. It remains fully permitted and appropriate to serve cholent at such events, even on a weekday.

Likewise, regarding yeshivos that serve cholent on Thursday nights, Rav Zilberstein said bochurim should not hesitate to eat it. “Bochurim are expected to rely on the hanhalah of their yeshiva,” the Rav said. “If the yeshiva is serving cholent as a regular part of Thursday night supper, they should eat with peace of mind and joy.”

Rav Malin explained that the original psak was given in response to specific avreichim and bochurim who felt a lack of kavod Shabbos when cholent was eaten casually during the week. For such cases, Rav Zilberstein presented several mareh mekomos emphasizing the importance of preserving Shabbos-specific foods for Shabbos alone. These included references to the Yam Shel Shlomo, Arizal, Chasam Sofer, and others who avoided eating certain foods on weekdays to maintain the kedusha and uniqueness of Shabbos.

However, Rav Malin stressed, this guidance was not intended to apply to communal minhagim or structured seudos mitzvah. In yeshiva frameworks and at simchos, cholent can absolutely be enjoyed during the week.

