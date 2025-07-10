Why Is HaRav Landau Against A Million-Man March Against Chareidi Conscription?

Rumors spread on Thursday about the organization of a massive demonstration against the draft of Chareidim and a shaila about the matter was even posed to HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

The Chareidi sector is beside itself with anger and frustration over the failure to enact a draft law, and especially over the restrictions on lomdei Torah and the intention to harass and arrest them.

One of the serious initiatives that arose was to hold a massive demonstration, like the one held in 2015 against the draft law, and in 2000 against the Supreme Court. Activists consulted with Rabbanim and a shaila on the matter was brought to HaRav Landau.

HaRav Landau decided that there is no reason to hold such a demonstration at this time.

The Rosh Yeshivah said, “The time is not yet right. At this moment, our activity needs to be firmly directed against the government, which is not honoring its commitment to us to regulate the status of lomdei Torah.”

“It is also not advisable at this time to hold demonstrations of this kind, because Prime Minister Netanyahu might even arrive with his crowd to the demonstration and turn it into a right-wing demonstration—against the Supreme Court, for his own reasons. And we see him as no less guilty for the fact that until now there has been no satisfactory arrangement for the Olam Torah.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)