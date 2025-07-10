WATCH: Netanyahu Concludes “Historic Visit” to Washington, Addresses Hostage Deal, Gaza War Goals, and Iran Threat

From Washington, DC, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Wednesday addressed the Israeli public at the conclusion of what he called a “historic visit” to the United States following what he described as “a historic victory in the war against Iran.”

In a statement delivered in Hebrew and later translated into English, Netanyahu made several major announcements and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to achieving the war’s objectives, including the release of hostages and the dismantling of Hamas.

Gaza and Hostage Deal

“I met yesterday with the families of the hostages whom I invited, including families of both living hostages and deceased hostages,” Netanyahu said. “We are determined to bring back everyone, I told them that. I told them we are now attempting to achieve a release of half of the living and deceased hostages, in return for a temporary ceasefire of 60 days.”

He continued: “In the beginning of that ceasefire we will enter negotiations on a permanent end to the war, that is, a permanent ceasefire. In order for us to achieve that, this has to be done on the minimal conditions that we’ve set: Hamas lays down its arms, Gaza is demilitarized, there are no longer any governing or military capabilities of Hamas. These are our fundamental conditions.”

Netanyahu emphasized that Israel will not hesitate to use military means if negotiations fail.

“If this can be achieved in negotiations — so much the better. If this will not be achieved in negotiations after 60 days, we will achieve it in other ways; by applying the might of our heroic army.”

Pressure from the U.S. and Continued Operations in Rafah

Netanyahu acknowledged American resistance to parts of Israel’s military strategy but insisted Israel overcame these limitations.

“We have had to contend with an American embargo: ‘do not enter Rafah,’ ‘do not conquer the Philadelphi Corridor’. Those are not simple matters. We overcame that and now we wish to complete that move.”

He praised the IDF’s continued operations, stating: “While we were preparing and eventually carrying out perhaps the most daring military operation in our history — certainly one of the most daring, one that the entire world is dazzled by — at the same time we keep advancing in the Gaza Strip and retrieving deceased hostages.”

Iran and the Nuclear Threat

Turning to Iran, Netanyahu drew a parallel between the Gaza ceasefire terms and the broader threat from Tehran.

“We have said the same thing with regards to Iran and removing the nuclear threat. If this will be achieved in 60 days of negotiations between the US and Iran, so much the better. But if it won’t be achieved, it will be achieved another way.”

Public Concern and Military Strategy

Addressing public frustration with the length of the war, Netanyahu stated:

“I hear the questions raised by the public, the fighters, the reservists: ‘why is this taking so much time?’ First of all, this is a battleground that no army in the world has ever faced… there are still thousands of armed militants. And we wish to act, once again, by combining diplomacy with military force, and using military force if diplomacy doesn’t get the job done, in order to complete the mission.”

Commitment to Hostage Return

Netanyahu also addressed questions about the order of hostage releases.

“I hear the questions on who will determine the order of hostages’ release. First of all, let there be hostages who are being released. But to this day, as I’m saying, we’re dealing with a brutal terrorist organization. We of course would like to rescue everyone, and as far as we’re concerned, all of the hostages are humanitarian cases.”

Condolences for Gush Etzion Victim

At the start of his remarks, Netanyahu expressed condolences to the family of a recent terror victim.

“I would like to open this day by sending my deepest condolences, on behalf of my wife and me, to the family of the man who was murdered in Gush Etzion… I would like to give, on your behalf as well, a strong embrace from the bottom of the heart to the family of the man who was murdered. May G-d avenge his death.”

Final Words

Netanyahu concluded by reaffirming Israel’s resolve.

“We’ve been told, ‘you will not continue fighting’, after the third ceasefire. Do I need to say more?

“I believe we have demonstrated our resolve, our might and our commitment to achieving all of our goals… Again, if the demilitarization and the dismantling of Hamas capabilities are achieved, if those things will be achieved by way of negotiations, so much the better. But either way, they will be achieved.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)