Netanyahu: Israel Seeks Hostage Release, Gaza Ceasefire; Vows to End Hamas Rule

Prime Minister Netanyahu’s statement from Washington, DC: “This is the final day of a historic visit that followed a historic victory in the war against Iran. What has been agreed upon between President Trump and me, on issues pertaining to Gaza, the region and even beyond the region, will be discussed at a later time.

I would like to open this day by sending my deepest condolences, on behalf of my wife and me, to the family of the man who was murdered in Gush Etzion. We have tremendous achievements in the fight against terrorism, in Judea and Samaria and in the broader region, but there are also painful tolls. I would like to give, on your behalf as well, a strong embrace from the bottom of the heart to the family of the man who was murdered. May G-d avenge his death.

I met yesterday with the families of the hostages whom I invited, including families of both living hostages and deceased hostages. I invited them here for them to be present at the conclusion of the visit, because that doesn’t end the entire affair.

We are determined to bring back everyone, I told them that. I told them we are now attempting to achieve a release of half of the living and deceased hostages, in return for a temporary ceasefire of 60 days. In the beginning of that ceasefire we will enter negotiations on a permanent end to the war, that is, a permanent ceasefire. In order for us to achieve that, this has to be done on the minimal conditions that we’ve set: Hamas lays down its arms, Gaza is demilitarized, there are no longer any governing or military capabilities of Hamas. These are our fundamental conditions.

If this can be achieved in negotiations — so much the better. If this will not be achieved in negotiations after 60 days, we will achieve it in other ways; by applying the might of our heroic army.