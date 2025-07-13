IDF Rescues Wounded Palestinian Collaborators Trapped Under Rubble in Southern Gaza

In a daring and little-known operation in recent weeks, the IDF rescued a group of Palestinian collaborators who were trapped beneath a collapsed building in southern Gaza, Channel 12 reported Sunday evening.

The individuals had reportedly been sent by the IDF to conduct a search operation inside the structure. During the mission, the building collapsed, injuring several members of the group. In response, Israeli forces launched a rescue operation to extract them from the rubble.

A specially dispatched military helicopter carrying elite Unit 669 rescue soldiers and a combat physician was deployed to the scene. One of the injured Palestinians received lifesaving treatment on site before being airlifted to an Israeli hospital for further care.

The rescue highlights a broader covert campaign in which Israel has been cooperating with anti-Hamas Palestinian groups inside Gaza. These groups have been tasked with missions such as securing humanitarian aid convoys and inspecting potentially booby-trapped buildings on behalf of the IDF.

The most prominent of these groups is led by Yasser Abu Shabab and operates primarily in the Rafah area. According to reports, Israel has even provided the group with Kalashnikov rifles to carry out its activities.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)