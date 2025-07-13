“No Zionist is Safe”: Antisemitic Vandals Storm Kosher Restaurant in Greece [VIDEO]

A group of six masked pro-Palestinian activists stormed the newly opened “King David Burger” kosher restaurant in Athens over the weekend, leaving a trail of hate and intimidation in their wake.

The attackers, clad in black and armed with spray paint, scrawled messages such as “Smash Zionism” and “No Zionist is safe here” across the restaurant’s counters, walls, and tables. Red and black paint stained the interior as terrified Greek employees looked on, unable to intervene.

“This was a coordinated hate crime,” said owner Tzvi Levinson, an Israeli businessman. “They finished the attack in seconds. My staff was shaken, and one employee was even threatened when he tried to step outside.”

The restaurant, which had been operating successfully for just six weeks, bears clear kosher certification.

Greek authorities, including hate crime specialists, have launched an investigation. The Israeli embassy is working closely with local police, and Levinson hopes to meet with Athens’s mayor to address security concerns.

Despite the trauma, local Israelis rallied outside the restaurant in a powerful show of solidarity, singing “Am Yisrael Chai”.

“This is a wake-up call,” Levinson warned. “Athens cannot turn a blind eye.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)