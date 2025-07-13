Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Amid Pressure From Right-Wing Coalition, Netanyahu Promises Gaza War Will Resume After Ceasefire

Betzalel Smotrich and Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: GPO)

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has reportedly promised Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich that Israel will fully resume its military offensive against Hamas in Gaza after the conclusion of the proposed 60-day ceasefire currently under discussion in Doha, according to a Channel 12 report.

In a series of behind-the-scenes meetings, Netanyahu is said to have assured Smotrich that the pause in fighting will serve as a strategic intermission — not a conclusion. “After the pause, we will transfer the population in the Strip southward and impose a siege [on northern Gaza],” Netanyahu reportedly told the minister, outlining plans to isolate Hamas from the civilian population to facilitate renewed operations.

The prime minister’s assurances come amid mounting pressure from Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, both of whom have threatened to leave the governing coalition if the ceasefire leads to an end to the war with Hamas still in power.

Netanyahu, for his part, has pointed to last month’s confrontation with Iran as a major distraction that delayed more aggressive action in Gaza. “Until now I’ve been busy with Iran — now I can make sure the military follows my instructions,” he reportedly said.

