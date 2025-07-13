PANDERING TO BDS: Tensions Flare as Self-Hating Jewish NYC Comptroller Pulls Millions from Israel Bonds

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander is under fire after quietly slashing the city’s investment in Israel Bonds—prompting a fierce rebuke from Mayor Eric Adams’ administration, which accuses Lander of appeasing the antisemitic Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

A letter sent Sunday by First Deputy Mayor Randy Mastro blasts Lander for what the mayor’s office calls a “sustained and coordinated decision” to divest from Israel, noting that the city’s pension holdings in Israel Bonds plummeted from “tens of millions” to just $1.2 million under Lander’s watch. The only fund still holding the bonds is the Police Pension Fund.

Mastro argues that Israel Bonds have historically delivered “strong returns and minimal risk” and says Lander’s failure to reinvest has “negatively impacted” the city’s pension portfolio. The Adams administration is demanding full transparency, requesting all records and communications tied to the decision.

“Israel is not just the world’s only Jewish state – it’s a vital economic partner,” Mayor Adams said in a statement. “New Yorkers deserve to know why Brad Lander continues to pander to the BDS movement at the expense of taxpayer dollars.”

Lander has denied political motives, claiming the move was part of a broader policy against investing in foreign sovereign debt—but city officials point out that Israel Bonds were the only sovereign bonds in the portfolio.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)