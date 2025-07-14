Report: Netanyahu Is Determined To Reach Hostage Deal, Willing To Compromise On Key Issues

According to sources who attended the restricted cabinet meeting on Sunday evening, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu expressed determination to reach a hostage deal and even showed willingness to compromise on one of the sensitive issues: the withdrawal from the area between Rafah and Khan Younis, the Morag Corridor, from which he had previously refused to withdraw, Ynet reported.

“Negotiations are taking place in Doha,” said one of the participants. “They’re working around the clock. Even if a deal is not closed in the coming days, the direction is clear. It’s a matter of days, not weeks.”

According to those sources, the parties are discussing updated maps, and the understanding is that if the deal goes through, the concept of a humanitarian city in Rafah will not be relevant. “A humanitarian zone simply will not be maintained,” a source said.

The message from the cabinet is clear: Netanyahu is willing to make concessions that were not on the table until now.

