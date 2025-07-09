Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Why Has The Morag Corridor Become The Key Obstacle To A Hostage Deal?

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir visits troops in the area of the Morag Corridor in Gaza. (Photo: IDF spokesperson)

As talks on a ceasefire/hostage deal continue to take place in Doha, Israel’s insistence on maintaining control over the Morag Corridor in southern Gaza has emerged as the main obstacle to an agreement.

IDF forces seized the area of the Morag Corridor—a 12-kilometer route between Rafah and Khan Younis—about three months ago. The corridor serves as an internal border that divides the Gaza Strip in two while isolating Hamas—above and below ground—in the Rafah area.

Channel 12 News noted that Israel considers the corridor to be “Philadelphia II,” similar to the Philadelphi Corridor on the Egyptian border, whose function is to prevent smuggling and limit terrorist movement. However, unlike the Philadelphi Corridor, which the IDF considered less critical, the Morag Corridor is defined as essential for a rapid response, for locating terrorist infrastructure, and for maintaining constant military pressure, even in the event of a ceasefire.

Control of the Morag Axis allows Israel to maintain operational continuity, sever connections between different parts of the Strip, and block Hamas from reestablishing itself in the south. Politically, it is viewed as a strategic tool to secure long-term freedom of action, while the IDF emphasizes its importance for security and operations—facilitating rapid troop deployment and hindering any resurgence of Hamas forces.

On the other hand, Hamas sees the Israeli demand as a dangerous political achievement that will undermine its status. According to reports, Hamas strongly refuses to allow an Israeli presence on the Morag Corridor, which could make it difficult to achieve the emerging agreement.

In practice, the demand to maintain the Morag Corridor as a kind of security buffer means that Israel may prefer a delay in the agreement over ceding an operational asset, as long as international oversight arrangements are not guaranteed to replace the IDF presence on the ground.

“The corridor is critical to our security,” Netanyahu said in a televised statement earlier this year. “It enables us to put greater pressure on Hamas and secure the release of our hostages.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

 



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

BD”E: Petirah Of Rabbi Avrohom Korf Z”L, Pioneering Head Chabad Shliach In Florida

Within 2 Hours: IDF Eliminates 2 Hezbollah Terrorists, Including Radwan Force Commander

IDF Is Concerned By The Increased Audacity Of Hamas Terrorists

Even After The Fall Of Assad, Iran Is Not Giving Up On Its Foothold In Syria

HY’D: IDF Releases Names of Two More Soldiers, Benyamin Asulin and Noam Musgadian, Killed in Gaza Combat

TRAGEDY IN FLATBUSH: R’ Dov Broyde Z”L Niftar After Being Struck By Vehicle On Way Home From Maariv {LEVAYA INFO}

TRAGEDY: 5 Soldiers from Netzach Yehuda Battalion Killed in Gaza – 2 More Seriously Wounded

KEEP YOUR SHOES ON: TSA Dropping Requirement To Remove Shoes At Airport Security Checks

“Death to America” Gets a Rebrand in Tucker Qatarlson’s Fawning Interview With Iranian President Pezeshkian

TEHILLIM: Man Critically Injured in Elevator Accident at Hatzlacha Grocery in Spring Valley

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network