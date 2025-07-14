Wave of Yeshivish Aliyah Welcomed At Ben Gurion Airport

A powerful moment unfolded at Ben Gurion Airport this week as volunteers from Naava Kodesh warmly welcomed a group of Yeshivish families making Aliyah to Eretz Yisroel. Among the arrivals was a family from Lakewood, New Jersey — a sign of the growing trend among Bnei Torah families to establish permanent homes in Eretz Yisroel.

What was once considered rare is becoming increasingly familiar: Yeshivish families, grounded in Torah values and chinuch, are arriving with a sense of clarity and purpose, fulfilling a generations-old yearning to settle in Eretz Yisroel.

As the families emerged from customs, they were greeted with singing and heartfelt dancing, including a moving outpour of “Veshavu Banim Ligvulam.” The scene reflected the joy of return and the depth of what this moment represents: the culmination of centuries of tefillos, longing, and mesirus nefesh to settle in Eretz Yisroel.

“This wasn’t just another flight — it was the fulfillment of 2,000 years of yearning,” said Yosef Elyah Steinberg, a member of the Naava Kodesh Welcoming Committee.

“Watching choshuveh Yeshiva families arrive with that spark in their eyes, realizing that people like them were waiting to welcome them — it was deeply moving. It felt like a glimpse of Hashem’s light after years of galus, and a reminder that this is just the beginning. Their courage inspires others to consider their own journey home.”

Shmuel Shifrin, a fellow committee member and former Lakewood resident who made Aliyah two years ago, echoed the sentiment:

“Standing at the airport today, I had the incredible zechus to welcome Yidden finally coming home. I didn’t know most of their names — but it felt like greeting close family returning after years apart.

The energy was emotional, powerful, and unforgettable. Moments like this remind me that the geulah is unfolding before our eyes — one beautiful family at a time.”

“Welcoming these choshuveh families from Lakewood to Eretz Yisroel is nothing short of a historic moment,” said Tzvi Arnstein, Founder of Naava Kodesh.

“Seeing Bnei Torah settling in the Holy Land is a tremendous chizuk — not only for them, but for all of Klal Yisroel. At Naava Kodesh, we consider it a zechus to assist these families as they begin this next stage in their avodas Hashem, rooted in the kedusha of Eretz Hakodesh. We’re here to help make that transition smooth and uplifting — both b’gashmiyus and b’ruchniyus.”

As more families explore the possibility of Aliyah, Naava Kodesh continues to be a vital resource — offering individualized guidance, school support, chinuch consultations, community recommendations, pilot trip planning, and a trusted network of mentors who have already made the journey themselves.

