Unusual Attack: IDF Strikes Syrian Tanks In Israeli Buffer Zone

The new Syrian army.

The IDF issued an unusual statement on Monday stating that the Air Force attacked several Syrian tanks in the area between A-Sijin and Samia in southern Syria.

A security source said that the attack was directed at a number of Syrian tanks that crossed the border that Israel defined in the buffer zone near the border on the Golan Heights.

The Syrian tanks were seen near the areas of unrest in the A-Suwayda province, where fierce clashes have erupted in recent days between local Druze and armed Bedouin groups, some with the backing of the Syrian regime. Dozens of Druze were killed in the fighting, and dozens were injured.

The IDF attack on forces of Syria’s new government was intended to protect the local Druze.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



