TRUMP EFFECT: All Members Of Anti-Israel UN Panel Quit After US Sanctions Rapporteur

All three members of a UN commission tasked with investigating Israeli “war crimes” have resigned from their positions on Monday.

The move comes only days after the US sanctioned the rabidly antisemitic UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese.

The commission’s chair, Navi Pillay, who even before she was appointed as the “objective” chair of the commission, had a long background of making rabid anti-Israel statements and even actively lobbying against Israel, cited her age as her excuse for quitting.

The other two members, Miloon Kothari of India and Chris Sidoti of Australia, who also have a history of anti-Israel and antisemitic statements, submitted resignation letters but failed to come up with plausible excuses for their decisions to quit.

UN Watch, which monitors UN activity, responded to the announcement by stating: “UN Watch welcomed today’s sudden resignation of all three commissioners of the United Nations Human Rights Council’s permanent inquiry on Israel, calling it a watershed moment of accountability for those pursuing the UN’s institutionalized bias against the Jewish state.”

“’This week, the dominoes are falling,’ said Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch. ‘First, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio made the historic decision to sanction Francesca Albanese, the UN’s pro-Hamas rapporteur. Now the architects of the UN’s anti-Israel inquisition are fleeing the ship. The tide is turning.’

“Navi Pillay, chair of the Commission of Inquiry (COI), announced her resignation, citing ‘age, medical issues, and the weight of several other commitments.’

“Her colleagues, Miloon Kothari and Chris Sidoti, also submitted resignation letters, with Kothari referencing an ‘understanding’ reached during a private meeting.

“’The resignation of all three commissioners is long overdue,’ said Neuer. ‘This was a commission born in prejudice — mandated to investigate only Israel, while ignoring Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Palestinian Authority. Its members were selected precisely for their hostility to the Jewish state.’

“Neuer noted that the resignations follow mounting international criticism: In 2022, Miloon Kothari questioned Israel’s right to UN membership and evoked antisemitic tropes about Jewish control of the media—remarks condemned by 18 nations, including the U.S., U.K., Germany, and France.

“Chris Sidoti trivialized the issue of antisemitism, claiming that Jews ‘throw around accusations like rice at a wedding.’

“Navi Pillay, chosen in July 2021 after she had lobbied the government to ‘sanction apartheid Israel,’ led a commission that generally turned a blind eye to Hamas terrorism and incitement, even after the October 7 massacre.

“’This trio never should have been appointed,’ said Neuer. ‘As documented by UN Watch, their legacy is one of distortion, demonization, and dishonor. Their departure is not reform; it’s damage control.’

“UN Watch drew a direct line between the latest resignations and the political shockwaves from the U.S. decision to sanction Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur who has justified terrorism and been denounced for Holocaust inversion.

“‘Thanks to Secretary Rubio and the United States, the UN’s culture of impunity is starting to crack,’ said Neuer. ‘Francesca Albanese was the tip of the spear in the UN’s war on Israel. Now that she’s been sanctioned, others are looking over their shoulders. The fear of accountability is finally setting in.’

“UN Watch urged the UN Human Rights Council not to replace the three commissioners but to terminate the COI altogether.

“‘Replacing one biased trio with another won’t solve the problem,’ said Neuer. ‘This commission is irredeemably flawed—both in mandate and in execution. It must be dismantled. It’s not an inquiry, but an inquisition.'”

