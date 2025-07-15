EasyJet Postpones Resumption of Tel Aviv Flights Until March 2026

British budget airline easyJet said Tuesday it is extending the suspension of its flights to and from Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport through March 2026, citing the need to provide scheduling clarity for passengers.

The carrier had originally planned to resume operations at the end of October, but in a statement emailed to media, easyJet confirmed it will not operate any flights to Tel Aviv during the upcoming winter travel season.

“To provide our customers with certainty on our winter flying schedule, we will no longer be operating flights to Tel Aviv over the winter season, up to and including 28th March 2026,” the airline said. The company added it remains committed to resuming service beginning in the spring of 2026.

Customers affected by the cancellations are eligible for a refund or can rebook to an alternate destination without additional charges.

EasyJet suspended its Tel Aviv routes in October 2023 following the Hamas attack on southern Israel. The airline has not indicated whether geopolitical conditions factored into the latest decision, but has maintained a cautious approach to resuming flights in areas facing ongoing security risks.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)