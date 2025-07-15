Mishmeres Torah: Where Chiddushim Meet Gedolei HaDor

In the olam haTorah, a new sefer making waves is Mishmeres Torah — a unique collection of sugyos that are as lamdish as they are fascinating. With a style steeped in the clarity of Brisk yet accessible enough for the average bein ha’sedarim learner, Mishmeres Torah brings to life some of the most riveting and contemporary halachic discussions.

Can a murderer be held liable if his victim is later revived through techiyas hameisim? Is one permitted to purchase a lottery ticket from a tzedakah organization using maaser funds? These are not just theoretical questions — they are explored in depth with a rare blend of clarity, creativity, and excitement, sparking the kind of Torah energy that reminds us why we fell in love with learning in the first place.

The sefer is based on shiurim delivered during Thursday night seder mishmar, and true to its origins, it captures the ‘Kumi Roni BaLalya’ spirit — that special combination of amkus and hasmadah that defines late-night limud. Hence the name: Mishmeres Torah — a safeguard of Torah forged in the glow of the mishmar.

One of the standout features of the sefer is the inclusion of original, handwritten ha’aros from Gedolei Yisrael, including Rav Dov Landau, shlita, Reb Yerucham Olshin, shlita, Rav Isamar Garbuz, shlita, and Reb Elya Brudny, shlita, among others. These are not merely approbations — they are true ha’aros, written directly on the sugyos themselves, adding depth and authenticity to the discussions and elevating the sefer to a different league entirely.

The sefer also features many chiddushei Torah from Reb Elya Ber Wachtfogel, shlita, further enriching its content with the penetrating insights of one of our generation’s great Roshei Yeshiva.

Mishmeres Torah is not just a sefer; it's a mishmeres — a safeguarding of the lomdus and depth that our mesorah is built on. Whether you're a rosh chaburah, a kollel yungerman, or someone looking to add a spark to your nightly chavrusa, this sefer is a worthy addition to your shtender.

